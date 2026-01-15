Regret Not Saving More for Retirement in 2025? There's Still Time.

Key Points

IRAs, HSAs, and some self-employed retirement accounts still allow 2025 retirement contributions.

You may need to contact your plan administrator to make a prior-year contribution.

These contributions must be completed by the tax deadline -- Apr. 15, 2026 for most people.

You wanted to save a lot more for retirement than you actually did in 2025, but life intervened. Maybe you lost your job or you had an expensive bill come up. Maybe you planned to save aggressively, but your budget demanded too many sacrifices and you couldn't.

You're definitely not alone, and that doesn't mean you failed. If you managed to save anything for retirement in 2025, you should be proud of that. But if you'd hoped to save even more, you should know you might still have more time. There are a few retirement accounts still permitting 2025 contributions if you want to build up your savings and shave a little off your tax bill before April.

These accounts are still accepting 2025 retirement contributions

Some accounts, like the 401(k), require you to make all of your contributions by Dec. 31 of the year in question, but the following accounts allow you to make contributions up until the tax filing deadline -- April 15, 2026 for the 2025 tax year:

Putting extra money in one of these accounts for 2025 does three things for you. First, it builds your nest egg, which can help you enjoy a more comfortable retirement later. Second, unless you're using a Roth IRA, your contributions will reduce your tax bill for the year, potentially leading to a bigger refund. And third, you're leaving your 2026 retirement account contribution limits untouched. This is a huge plus if you hope to make a large contribution this year.

Time is limited: How to make 2025 retirement account contributions in 2026

Making 2025 retirement account contributions in early 2026 is basically the same as making them in 2025. The only difference is you need to make sure your plan administrator applies the payment to the correct year. This may require contacting the company to make sure it understands what you want.

Once you know how much you want to contribute, double-check this against the contribution limits for the 2025 tax year. Exceeding the limits listed below could result in penalties:

IRA: $7,000 for adults under 50, $8,000 for those 50+

HSA: $4,300 for those with qualifying individual health insurance plans or $8,550 for those with qualifying family plans, plus an extra $1,000 for those 55+

$4,300 for those with qualifying individual health insurance plans or $8,550 for those with qualifying family plans, plus an extra $1,000 for those 55+ Self-employed retirement accounts: Up to the lesser of 25% of net self-employment income or $70,000

To contribute to an HSA, you must have a qualifying high-deductible health insurance plan. This is one with a deductible of at least $1,650 for individuals in 2025 or $3,300 for family plans.

When you're ready to make a contribution, contact your plan administrator. Let them know you want to make a prior-year contribution for 2025. The administrator will be able to instruct you on next steps.

Prior-year contribution not right for you? Start fresh in 2026

It's OK if you don't want to go through the extra steps to make a prior-year retirement contribution for 2025. You can start fresh in 2026 by making contributions as you normally would. Most plans assume your contributions are for the current year unless you specify otherwise.

You can make a one-time contribution to the accounts listed above or, if you have access to a 401(k), you can set up regular deferrals from your paycheck so you don't have to remember to move money around. Choose what makes the most sense for you and what feels sustainable for the remainder of the year. Try to make regular contributions throughout 2026, but don't be afraid to revisit your plan if you find it's not working for you.

