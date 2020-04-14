REGN vs. TECH: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Regeneron (REGN) or Techne (TECH). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Regeneron is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Techne has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that REGN's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

REGN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.78, while TECH has a forward P/E of 41.16. We also note that REGN has a PEG ratio of 0.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 3.74.

Another notable valuation metric for REGN is its P/B ratio of 5.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TECH has a P/B of 5.50.

These metrics, and several others, help REGN earn a Value grade of B, while TECH has been given a Value grade of C.

REGN sticks out from TECH in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that REGN is the better option right now.

