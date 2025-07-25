REGN Q2 Earnings: Will Higher Dupixent Profits Fuel Growth?

Investors will focus on profits from asthma drug Dupixent and sales of Eylea HD when biotech giant Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( REGN ) reports second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 1, 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.34 billion, while the same for earnings is pinned at $8.15 per share.

REGN’s Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 4.20%. In the last reported quarter, REGN missed on earnings by 2.49%.

What Our Model Predicts for REGN

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for REGN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Exelixis is +7.62% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $8.15 per share, while the Most Accurate Estimate is pinned at $8.77 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Dupixent Profits Likely Offset Eylea Decline in Q2

A significant chunk of Regeneron’s revenues comes from the sale of its lead drug, Eylea, which is approved for various ophthalmology indications (neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema and macular edema, among others). Eylea was developed in collaboration with pharma giant Bayer.

While Regeneron records net product sales of Eylea in the United States, Bayer does the same outside the United States. The company also records its share of profits/losses in connection with Eylea sales outside the country.

Eylea’s sales were under pressure in recent quarters due to competition from Vabysmo. Sales are likely to have declined in the second quarter as well.

To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron developed a higher dose of the drug. The initial uptake of Eylea HD has been strong as Eylea patients transition to the higher dose.

Sales of Eylea HD have likely surged in the to-be-reported quarter on strong demand. This, in turn, might have resulted in an increase in total Eylea franchise sales.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Eylea sales in the United States is currently pegged at $1 billion.

Apart from Eylea, profits from the sales of asthma drug Dupixent are a primary growth driver for REGN. Regeneron has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for drugs like Dupixent and Kevzara. While Sanofi records sales, Regeneron registers its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of the aforementioned drugs.

Dupixent sales have likely surged, driven by continued strong prescription trends in atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, eosinophilic esophagitis and prurigo nodularis. The recent label expansion of the drug in the COPD indication has likely boosted sales further. Hence, Regeneron might have earned incremental profits from Dupixent in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dupixent’s sales is currently pegged at $4.2 billion.

Meanwhile, Regeneron is also looking to diversify its revenue base to reduce its dependence on Eylea for top-line growth and build an oncology franchise, which currently comprises Libtayo.

Growth in Libtayo’s sales has also boosted the top line in recent quarters. Libtayo sales are being driven by growth in demand for non-melanoma skin indications, coupled with increased utilization in both monotherapy and chemotherapy combination settings in lung cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Libtayo’s sales is currently pegged at $322 million.

REGN is currently working to expand Libatyo’s label, in combination with other compounds, in additional indications.

Regeneron’s oncology franchise received a boost with the European Commission's approval of odronextamab for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) or R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. The drug has been approved under the brand name Ordspono.

Operating expenses have also likely increased in the quarter due to pipeline advancement and higher commercialization-related expenses to support the launch of Eylea HD and higher headcount-related costs.

In February 2025, management authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to an additional $3.0 billion of the company's common stock. During the first quarter of 2025, REGN repurchased shares for $1.052 billion. As of March 31, 2025, an aggregate of $3.874 billion remained available for share repurchases under its share repurchase programs. Investors will look forward to updates on the share buyback program.

Other Updates From REGN

Stockholders will also look for key pipeline and regulatory updates from Regeneron, apart from the top and bottom-line numbers.

The FDA recently approved Dupixent for the treatment of adult patients with bullous pemphigoid.

Regeneron recently obtained FDA approval of linvoseltamab-gcpt for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma (MM). The regulatory body granted accelerated approval to linvoseltamab under the brand name Lynozyfic.

Lynozyfic is also approved in the European Union to treat adults with R/R MM after at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

REGN’s Share Price Performance

Regeneron’s shares have lost 20.5% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 3.3%.



Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other drug/biotech stocks that, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Harmony Biosciences ( HRMY ) has an Earnings ESP of +12.34% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HRMY beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 167.63%.

Harmony Biosciences is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 5, 2025.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( VRTX ) has an Earnings ESP of +1.82% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. VRTX missed on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and beat in the remaining one, the average negative surprise being 2.39%.

Vertex is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4, 2025.

Moderna ( MRNA ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. MRNA beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 31.6%.

Moderna is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 1, 2025.





