REGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $610.84, changing hands as high as $611.39 per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGN's low point in its 52 week range is $476.4869 per share, with $1045.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $608.80. The REGN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

