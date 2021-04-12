REGN :Phase 3 Trial Shows 81% Reduced Risk Of SARS-CoV-2 Infections With Administration Of REGEN-COV

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said a phase 3 trial results, which met its primary and key secondary endpoints, showed that REGEN-COV 1,200 mg administered subcutaneously reduced the risk of symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections by 81% in those who were not infected when they entered the trial.

REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) rapidly protected household contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2 at home, with 72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week, and 93% in subsequent weeks.

On average, individuals treated with REGEN-COV who experienced a symptomatic infection resolved their symptoms in 1 week, compared to 3 weeks with placebo. Infected individuals also cleared the virus faster with REGEN-COV.

"With more than 60,000 Americans continuing to be diagnosed with COVID-19 every day, the REGEN-COV antibody cocktail may help provide immediate protection to unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus," said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

