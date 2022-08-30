REGL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the REGL ETF (Symbol: REGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.09, changing hands as low as $70.77 per share. REGL shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGL's low point in its 52 week range is $64.8914 per share, with $75.1055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.