The Securities and Exchange Commission has published the new Registered Fund Statistics report.

The report provides the American public with insight and transparency into the $26 trillion industry of more than 12,000 funds.

Registered Fund Statistics Report

The report covers vital financial industry statistics that delve into U.S. mutual funds, exchange-traded, closed-end, and other registered funds. These include the risks of interest rates, flows and returns, and key trends in registered funds and portfolio management.

Gary Gensler, Chair of the SEC, highlighted the importance of governing this information and the SEC’s responsibility to provide it to the public. He said, “This new report will give the public a view into the registered fund industry. Investors, issuers, economists, academics, and the public at large benefit from such regularly published economic data.

Providing data to the public is one of the more consequential things a government agency does.”

Members of the public can access the new report and download it for future reading. For the first time, over 70 tables of data have been made public, focusing on combined non-public and public information.

SEC Chief Economist Jessica Wachter said “The publication of this data will provide valuable information to a wide range of users. Data that is accessible and useable by the public provides greater transparency into our capital markets.”

The SEC is also asking the American public for feedback on the new report. Tim Husson, head of the Division of Investment Management’s Analytics Office says the feedback “ will assist the public dialogue on issues pertaining to the asset management industry.”

Husson also mentioned the importance of the new report, saying “This report provides the public an unprecedented view of the composition and activities of registered fund.”

You can access the SEC’s Registered Fund Statistics Report here.

The post Registered funds industry report published by SEC appeared first on Due.

