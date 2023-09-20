Regis: Supercuts To Enter India With Master Franchise Agreement With Ravissant Style

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS) said it is entering into a Master Franchise Agreement with Ravissant Style Private Limited, a corporate affiliate of Ravishing Style, LLC, to launch the Supercuts brand in India. The company said Ravishing Style is expected to open no fewer than 100 salons within the first five years.

Michael Ferranti, Chief People Officer of Regis, said: "We will continue to seek out and respond to interested parties as we look to take our established brands to more markets with growth potential."

