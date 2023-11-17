News & Insights

Regis To Proceed With 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split

November 17, 2023

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS) said it plans to effect a reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock at a ratio of one-for-twenty, with an intended market effective date of November 29, 2023. The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with stock exchange minimum bid price requirements.

Following the reverse stock split, the company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol "RGS". The company's common stock will open for trading on NYSE on November 29, 2023 on a post-split basis.

The company noted that the reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 45.6 million shares to approximately 2.3 million shares.

