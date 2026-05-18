Regis Stock Gains Post Q3 Earnings Despite Revenue Decline

Shares of Regis Corporation RGS have gained 10.9% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s 0.3% rise over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has risen 2.5% compared with the S&P 500’s 4.9% increase.

Regis' Earnings Snapshot

Regis reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with lower revenue but improved profitability and cash generation. Consolidated revenue declined 7.9% year over year to $52.4 million from $56.9 million, primarily due to lower royalties, fees and franchise rental income. Net income from continuing operations rose to $0.7 million, or 26 cents per diluted share, from $0.3 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.8% to $7.7 million from $7.1 million.

Same-store sales rose 2.6% on a consolidated basis, led by a 5% increase at Supercuts and a 9.6% gain in company-owned salons. Franchise revenue fell 12.4% to $33.3 million from $38 million, while company-owned salon revenue edged up to $19.1 million from $19 million a year earlier. Franchise adjusted EBITDA slipped 0.7% to $6.2 million from $6.3 million, while company-owned salon adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.4 million from $0.8 million.

Operating income increased 13.9% to $5.7 million from $5 million a year earlier, supported by lower general and administrative (G&A) expenses and improved profitability in company-owned salons. Adjusted G&A expenses declined 6.8% to $9.5 million from $10.2 million. Management said disciplined cost management and operational improvements helped drive the gains in profitability and cash flow.

RGS’ Same-Store Sales and Segment Trends

Regis continued to benefit from stronger ticket pricing and seasonal demand trends during the quarter. System-wide same-store sales improved 2.6% against a 1.1% decline in the prior-year period. Service revenue growth offset continued weakness in retail product sales across brands. Supercuts remained the strongest-performing concept, posting 5% same-store sales growth, while SmartStyle continued to lag with a 3.3% decline. Portfolio brands delivered a 1.4% increase.

Within the franchise business, adjusted EBITDA slipped 0.7% to $6.2 million from $6.3 million due to lower royalties and reduced non-cash franchise fee recognition. However, franchise EBITDA margin improved to 18.7% from 16.5% a year ago, aided by lower G&A expenses. The company-operated salon segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, up from $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter, supported by pricing actions and operational improvements.

Regis said franchise closures continued to moderate. Franchise location count declined by 150 salons during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared with declines of 414 salons in fiscal 2024 and 430 salons in fiscal 2025. Management said many of the closed units were underperforming salons with lower average unit volumes.

Regis Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regis Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regis Corporation Quote

Regis' Management Commentary and Strategic Priorities

CEO Susan Lintonsmith, who recently assumed the leadership role, outlined three key priorities — expanding the Supercuts brand, improving company-owned salon operations and turning around SmartStyle.

For Supercuts, Regis is focusing on brand repositioning, digital modernization and operational improvements. The company highlighted enhancements to its loyalty program, investments in technology infrastructure and evaluations of AI-driven tools for salon scheduling and labor optimization. Management also plans to strengthen stylist training and franchisee support systems to improve guest experience consistency.

Company-owned salons are being positioned as testing grounds for operational initiatives and technology tools before wider rollout across the franchise network. Regis acknowledged that labor costs increased faster than expected following changes to stylist pay plans and minimum wage increases, prompting pricing increases to offset margin pressure. Management said traffic trends remain an area of focus despite recent pricing-driven sales gains.

SmartStyle remained a weak spot in the portfolio. Regis said the brand underperformed relative to the broader system and is working with franchisees to improve traffic trends, guest retention and salon-level profitability while aligning the brand more closely with Walmart’s value-oriented customer base.

RGS’ Cash Flow and Financial Position

Regis generated $5.3 million in unrestricted cash from operations during the quarter and $8.9 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.9 million at quarter-end, while available liquidity stood at $31.9 million. Outstanding debt was $127.1 million, excluding deferred financing costs and warrant values.

Management reiterated that improving financial flexibility and reducing borrowing costs remain priorities. RGS said it is evaluating refinancing opportunities for its existing credit agreement as it approaches the two-year anniversary of the facility in June.

Regis' Other Developments

Regis continued integrating the Alline Salon Group acquisition, completed in December 2024. The acquisition added roughly 300 company-owned salons, including Supercuts, Cost Cutters and Holiday Hair locations and continued to contribute to year-to-date revenue and EBITDA growth. Management said the acquired salons are being used to pilot operational improvements, pricing initiatives and technology enhancements before broader implementation across the system.

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