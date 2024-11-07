News & Insights

Regis Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

November 07, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from Regis ( (RGS) ).

At Regis Corporation’s Annual Meeting, shareholders approved key proposals, including an amended incentive plan with more shares and an extended term, election of seven directors, and a say-on-pay proposal. They also ratified Grant Thornton LLP as the accounting firm for 2025. These decisions reflect strategic moves to enhance corporate governance and compensation structures.

