Regis Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

At Regis Corporation’s Annual Meeting, shareholders approved key proposals, including an amended incentive plan with more shares and an extended term, election of seven directors, and a say-on-pay proposal. They also ratified Grant Thornton LLP as the accounting firm for 2025. These decisions reflect strategic moves to enhance corporate governance and compensation structures.
