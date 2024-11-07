Regis Shareholders Approve Key Proposals at Annual Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Regis ( (RGS) ).

At Regis Corporation’s Annual Meeting, shareholders approved key proposals, including an amended incentive plan with more shares and an extended term, election of seven directors, and a say-on-pay proposal. They also ratified Grant Thornton LLP as the accounting firm for 2025. These decisions reflect strategic moves to enhance corporate governance and compensation structures.

For an in-depth examination of RGS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.