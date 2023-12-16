Regis (RGS) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Regis (NYSE:RGS) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 474.65% from the latest reported closing price of 7.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGS is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 130,187K shares. The put/call ratio of RGS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 40,093K shares representing 1,758.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,767K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 13.41% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 29,460K shares representing 1,292.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,783K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 13.22% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,194K shares representing 534.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,092K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 19.08% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,276K shares representing 406.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 22.66% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 5,714K shares representing 250.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,870K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGS by 20.41% over the last quarter.

Regis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regis Corporation is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of December 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,384 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S.

