Regis Resources Unveils New Ben Hur Exploration Target

November 20, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has announced the establishment of an underground exploration target at its Ben Hur deposit, estimated to contain between 300,000 and 550,000 ounces of gold. This development is part of Regis’ strategy to expand its underground mining operations, potentially adding a fourth underground mine at Duketon. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, pending successful drilling and study work to confirm the viability of the mineralisation.

