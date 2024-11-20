Regis Resources Unveils New Ben Hur Exploration Target

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Regis Resources Limited has announced the establishment of an underground exploration target at its Ben Hur deposit, estimated to contain between 300,000 and 550,000 ounces of gold. This development is part of Regis’ strategy to expand its underground mining operations, potentially adding a fourth underground mine at Duketon. The company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, pending successful drilling and study work to confirm the viability of the mineralisation.

For further insights into AU:RRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.