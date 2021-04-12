Regis Resources to buy stake in IGO's Tropicana project for $688 mln

Shruti Sonal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's Regis Resources said on Tuesday it would buy a 30% stake in IGO Ltd's Tropicana gold project for A$903 million ($688.27 million) as it looks to diversify its production base in the country.

Regis will undertake an equity raise of up to A$650 million to fund the acquisition, it added.

($1 = 1.3120 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

