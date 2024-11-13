Regis Resources Sees Shift in Voting Power Dynamics

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has seen a significant shift in its voting power due to changes in relevant interests held by substantial shareholders. State Street Bank and Trust Company, along with its subsidiaries, now holds a significant portion of the company’s ordinary shares. This change highlights ongoing investor interest and strategic positioning in Regis Resources, which could influence future decisions and shareholder dynamics.

