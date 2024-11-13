News & Insights

Stocks

Regis Resources Sees Shift in Voting Power Dynamics

November 13, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited has seen a significant shift in its voting power due to changes in relevant interests held by substantial shareholders. State Street Bank and Trust Company, along with its subsidiaries, now holds a significant portion of the company’s ordinary shares. This change highlights ongoing investor interest and strategic positioning in Regis Resources, which could influence future decisions and shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:RRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGRNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.