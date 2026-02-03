Regis Resources (RGRNF) Price Target Increased by 25.53% to 5.41

The average one-year price target for Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) has been revised to $5.41 / share. This is an increase of 25.53% from the prior estimate of $4.31 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $7.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 347.28% from the latest reported closing price of $1.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 15.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGRNF is 0.29%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.29% to 133,139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 23,036K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,123K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 3.67% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 16,944K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,801K shares , representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 9.83% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,871K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,168K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,816K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 13.14% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 9,542K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing an increase of 81.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 223.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.