Regis Resources (RGRNF) Price Target Decreased by 13.30% to 1.46

The average one-year price target for Regis Resources (OTC:RGRNF) has been revised to 1.46 / share. This is an decrease of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 1.68 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.84 to a high of 2.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGRNF is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 153,807K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 44,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,132K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 3.48% over the last quarter.
GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 31,798K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,158K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 1.26% over the last quarter.
DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,092K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 1.82% over the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 8.19% over the last quarter.
VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 9.29% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Regis Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Continued Sales and EBITDA Growth
- to Schedule 13G
- to Schedule 13G Joint Filing Agreement
- to Schedule 13G Powers of Attorney LIMITED POWER OF ATTORNEY
- Regis Corporation Reports Continued Progress in Second Quarter and First Half 2023 Highest first half operating income in five years.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.