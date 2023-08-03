News & Insights

Regis Resources (RGRNF) Price Target Decreased by 13.30% to 1.46

August 03, 2023

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Regis Resources (OTC:RGRNF) has been revised to 1.46 / share. This is an decrease of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 1.68 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.84 to a high of 2.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGRNF is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 153,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RGRNF / Regis Resources Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 44,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,132K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 3.48% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 31,798K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,158K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,092K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGRNF by 9.29% over the last quarter.

