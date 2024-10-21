Regis Resources Limited Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, both in-person in Subiaco, Western Australia, and online. Shareholders are encouraged to submit votes and questions in advance, with proxy voting available through their website. This hybrid meeting approach underscores the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement.

