Regis Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support in 2024

November 21, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Regis Resources Limited (AU:RRL) has released an update.

Regis Resources Limited reported strong support for resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with a majority of votes carried in favor of key proposals, reflecting shareholder confidence. The meeting saw significant backing for resolutions including the grant of incentive performance rights and an increase in non-executive director fees. This outcome underscores a positive outlook among investors for the company’s strategic initiatives.

