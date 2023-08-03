Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Price Target Decreased by 12.87% to 2.09

The average one-year price target for Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) has been revised to 2.09 / share. This is an decrease of 12.87% from the prior estimate of 2.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 3.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1.68 / share.

Regis Resources Maintains 1.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.19%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRL is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 135,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 44,227K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,132K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 3.48% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 31,798K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,158K shares, representing an increase of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 1.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,092K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,285K shares, representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 8.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,243K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 9.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.