Regis reports Q1 adjusted EPS 93c vs. 71c last year

Reports Q1 revenue $46.06M vs. $53.4M last year. Same-store-sales decreased 1.1%. Matthew Doctor, Regis (RGS) Corporation’s president and CEO, commented: “Our results continue to reflect our efforts to stabilize the business, as well as the work we must do to drive future growth. I am excited by our operational and digital strategies aimed to ensure we are consistently delivering superior convenience, service, and quality to our guests. By getting back to basics and delivering on this experience, we have a clear path to drive guests to our salons and ensure they keep coming back. Much work remains, but I believe strongly in the initiatives we have in place to return Regis to long-term, sustainable growth.”

