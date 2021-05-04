Regis' (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Are Down 22% On Their Shares

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 32% in the last quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 22% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Regis wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years, Regis' revenue dropped 28% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. With revenue in decline, the share price decline of 7% per year is hardly undeserved. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. Of course, it is possible for businesses to bounce back from a revenue drop - but we'd want to see that before getting interested.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:RGS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Regis shareholders are up 17% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.6% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Regis .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

