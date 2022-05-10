Regis Logs Wider Net Loss For Q3

(RTTNews) - Hair salon chain Regis Corporation (RGS) on Tuesday reported net loss of $27.92 million or $0.61 per share in the third quarter, wider than $10.85 million or $0.30 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, impacted by lower sales.

Excluding one time items, loss was $4.34 million or $0.09 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $64.75 million from $100.27 million last year, driven primarily by the company exiting loss-making, company-owned salons that generated significant revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.