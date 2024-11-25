Regis Healthcare’s AGM: Key Resolutions Pass Smoothly

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Regis Healthcare Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the re-election of Christine Bennett and election of Jodie Leonard as directors, both overwhelmingly supported by shareholders. The company also approved several key initiatives, including amendments to performance rights terms and the FY25 grant of performance rights for the CEO. These developments underscore shareholder confidence in Regis’ strategic direction and governance.

