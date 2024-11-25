News & Insights

Stocks

Regis Healthcare’s AGM: Key Resolutions Pass Smoothly

November 25, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Regis Healthcare Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the re-election of Christine Bennett and election of Jodie Leonard as directors, both overwhelmingly supported by shareholders. The company also approved several key initiatives, including amendments to performance rights terms and the FY25 grant of performance rights for the CEO. These developments underscore shareholder confidence in Regis’ strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into AU:REG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.