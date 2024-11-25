Regis Healthcare Reports Strong FY24 Financial Growth

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Regis Healthcare Ltd. (ASX: REG) has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 30% increase in revenue to over $1 billion and a 29% rise in underlying EBITDA to $107.2 million. The growth was driven by higher occupancy rates, government funding, and strategic acquisitions, positioning Regis as a leader in the aged care sector despite industry challenges. The company also maintains a strong cash position, highlighting its effective financial management and resilience.
For further insights into AU:REG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Reduces Its Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Connection
- Ford (NYSE:F) Slides as Trump Threatens to Hit Mexico with Tariffs
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) CHIPS Act Payout Will Be $7.87 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.