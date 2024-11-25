News & Insights

Regis Healthcare Reports Strong FY24 Financial Growth

November 25, 2024 — 06:54 pm EST

November 25, 2024

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (ASX: REG) has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with a 30% increase in revenue to over $1 billion and a 29% rise in underlying EBITDA to $107.2 million. The growth was driven by higher occupancy rates, government funding, and strategic acquisitions, positioning Regis as a leader in the aged care sector despite industry challenges. The company also maintains a strong cash position, highlighting its effective financial management and resilience.

