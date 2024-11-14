News & Insights

Regis Healthcare Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Regis Healthcare Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Jodie Lee Leonard, who acquired 7,690 ordinary shares, increasing her total holdings to 21,195 shares. This acquisition, valued at $50,215.70, suggests a positive outlook and confidence in the company’s performance.

