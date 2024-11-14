Regis Healthcare Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Regis Healthcare Ltd. has announced a significant change in the interest of its director, Jodie Lee Leonard, who acquired 7,690 ordinary shares, increasing her total holdings to 21,195 shares. This acquisition, valued at $50,215.70, suggests a positive outlook and confidence in the company’s performance.

For further insights into AU:REG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.