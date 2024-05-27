News & Insights

Regis Healthcare Co-founder’s Trust Sells Shares

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Regis Healthcare Limited has announced a significant sale of shares by Ashburn Pty Ltd, the trustee of the Dorman Family Trust, which includes a co-founder of Regis. A total of 17.5 million shares were sold at a price of $3.90 per share, representing 5.81% of the company’s issued capital. The sale is part of the Dorman Family’s strategy to diversify their portfolio, while still retaining a 21.4% stake in the company and expressing ongoing support for its management and performance.

