Regis Healthcare Announces Director Change and Shareholding

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.
Regis Healthcare Ltd has announced that Bryan Anthony Dorman has ceased to be a director as of November 26, 2024. Dorman, who held a significant interest in the company through the Dorman Family Trust, controlled 64,410,479 fully paid ordinary shares. This change in directorship might interest investors watching leadership transitions and potential shifts in stockholder influence.
