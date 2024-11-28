Regis Healthcare Announces Director Change and Shareholding

Regis Healthcare Ltd. (AU:REG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Regis Healthcare Ltd has announced that Bryan Anthony Dorman has ceased to be a director as of November 26, 2024. Dorman, who held a significant interest in the company through the Dorman Family Trust, controlled 64,410,479 fully paid ordinary shares. This change in directorship might interest investors watching leadership transitions and potential shifts in stockholder influence.

For further insights into AU:REG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.