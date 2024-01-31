Regis Corporation Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS) posted a second quarter net loss from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.5 million, or $1.10 per share from continuing operations, a year ago.

Second quarter total consolidated revenue was $51.1 million compared to $60.0 million, last year. The company said the decline was driven primarily by a reduction in non-margin franchise rental income and the wind down of loss-generating company-owned salons that generated significant revenue. System-wide same-store sales improved 1.9%, for the quarter.

