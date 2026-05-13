Regis Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.735 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $0.250 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regis Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.63 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $52.41 million from $56.96 million last year.

Regis Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.735 Mln. vs. $0.250 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $52.41 Mln vs. $56.96 Mln last year.

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