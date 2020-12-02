Markets
Regis Corp. Introduces Brand-centric Reorganization - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS) announced a brand-centric reorganization effective December 2, 2020. As part of this, the Supercuts and SmartStyle brands will each have a Brand President leading dedicated, brand-centric teams. A third business unit, Portfolio Brands, will be run by another Brand President and team.

Shawn Thompson, a former restaurant executive, has joined Regis to become President of Supercuts. Jim Lain, formerly EVP and COO at Regis has rejoined the team to become President of Portfolio Brands. Shawn Moren, formerly EVP, Regis Corporate Store Operations, Artistic Services and Human Resources of Regis, assumes the role of President for SmartStyle. The reorganization also includes an expanded role for Amanda Rusin to include the role of Chief Development Officer along with her existing role as General Counsel.

