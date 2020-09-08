Regis Corp.: Felipe Athayde To Succeed Hugh Sawyer As CEO & President

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS) announced that Hugh Sawyer, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will retire from active management and his current roles, effective October 5, 2020. Felipe Athayde, most recently President, Americas of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, will succeed Sawyer as CEO and President and will join the Board. Sawyer will remain with the company as an executive advisor through September 2021 to support the transition.

The Board of Regis Corp. has elected Daniel Beltzman, current Regis Director, to the role of Chairman of the Board.

