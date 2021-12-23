Markets
Regis CEO Felipe Athayde Resigns; Names Interim Replacement

(RTTNews) - Regis Corporation (RGS), an operator of hair salons, said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer or CEO Felipe Athayde, has resigned from the company.

The salon chain has appointed Matthew Doctor, the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer or CSO, as its interim CEO with effect from December 23.

Athayde will remain as an employee and a Board member through March 19, 2022. The company is on the look out for a suitable candidate to replace Athayde, that will include consideration of internal and external candidates.

Separately, the company also named Jim Lain, its President of Franchise Operations, to the role of Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Ferranti, the Senior Vice President of People and Culture to the post of Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

