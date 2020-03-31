Regis Announces Additional Measures To Mitigate Impact Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Regis Corp. (RGS) has temporarily closed all of its corporate owned salons for a period of at least two weeks due to the continuing uncertainty around the COVID-19 crisis. Also, the company is implementing a furlough program which impacts a substantial majority of its workforce representing approximately 485 positions.

The company also implemented tiered temporary wage reductions for the CEO (60% reduction), vice presidents and above (30% reduction) and 20% for substantially all other employees who will be working full time during the period of the furlough.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.