Regions Financial's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

December 08, 2025 — 02:16 pm EST

In trading on Monday, shares of Regions Financial Corp's 4.45% Dep Shares Series E Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: RF.PRE) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $17.10 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RF.PRE was trading at a 31.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RF.PRE shares, versus RF:

Below is a dividend history chart for RF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Regions Financial Corp's 4.45% Dep Shares Series E Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock:

In Monday trading, Regions Financial Corp's 4.45% Dep Shares Series E Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: RF.PRE) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RF) are off about 0.1%.

