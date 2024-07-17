Regions Financial's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Regions Financial Corp's 4.45% Dep Shares Series E Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: RF.PRE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1125), with shares changing hands as low as $18.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, RF.PRE was trading at a 25.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.91% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for RF.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Regions Financial Corp's 4.45% Dep Shares Series E Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Regions Financial Corp's 4.45% Dep Shares Series E Non-Cumulative Prfd Stock (Symbol: RF.PRE) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RF) are up about 1.3%.
