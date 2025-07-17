Regions Financial's Preferred Stock, Series F Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regions Financial Corp's Depositary Shares RPRSTG Reset Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: RF.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7375), with shares changing hands as low as $24.68 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RF.PRF was trading at a 0.16% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.50% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for RF.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Regions Financial Corp's Depositary Shares RPRSTG Reset Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F:

In Thursday trading, Regions Financial Corp's Depositary Shares RPRSTG Reset Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (Symbol: RF.PRF) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RF) are up about 1.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.