Regions Financial's Preferred Stock, Series C Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regions Financial Corp's 5.700% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: RF.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.425), with shares changing hands as low as $23.51 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.64% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, RF.PRC was trading at a 4.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.97% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for RF.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Regions Financial Corp's 5.700% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Thursday trading, Regions Financial Corp's 5.700% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: RF.PRC) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RF) are up about 0.9%.

