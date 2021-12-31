Regions Financial's Preferred Stock, Series B Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Regions Financial Corp's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: RF.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $28.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.23% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RF.PRB was trading at a 16.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.60% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of RF.PRB shares, versus RF:

Below is a dividend history chart for RF.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Regions Financial Corp's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B :

In Friday trading, Regions Financial Corp's 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (Symbol: RF.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RF) are off about 0.1%.

