Regions Financial's Preferred Stock, Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Regions Financial Corp's 6.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: RF.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $26.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RF.PRA was trading at a 6.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 7.23% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for RF.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Regions Financial Corp's 6.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A:

In Tuesday trading, Regions Financial Corp's 6.375% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: RF.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RF) are up about 4.3%.

