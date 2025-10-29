Regions Financial (XTRA:RN7) Price Target Increased by 57.94% to 25.89

The average one-year price target for Regions Financial (XTRA:RN7) has been revised to 25,89 € / share. This is an increase of 57.94% from the prior estimate of 16,39 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22,29 € to a high of 30,59 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.47% from the latest reported closing price of 20,80 € / share.

There are 1,706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RN7 is 0.17%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 841,135K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 46,000K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,212K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RN7 by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 31,484K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,093K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RN7 by 28.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,768K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,656K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RN7 by 3.05% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 25,968K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,093K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RN7 by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,869K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,868K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RN7 by 0.84% over the last quarter.

