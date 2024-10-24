News & Insights

Stocks

Regions Financial upgraded to Buy at Argus after regional bank stock pullback

October 24, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Argus analyst Kevin Heal upgraded Regions Financial (RF) to Buy from Hold with a $26 price target Regional bank shares have faced pressure since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, amid higher funding costs and concerns about commercial office real estate exposure. Regional bank stocks as a group have come off their recent highs and the firm believes the recent pullback “presents an opportunity in larger regional banks,” the analyst tells investors. Regions continues to take “prudent steps” to control expenses and to manage credit and interest-rate risk, says the analyst, who looks for recent acquisitions and higher interest rates in the loan book to drive earnings growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.