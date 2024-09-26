Is Regions Financial Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Birmingham, Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) is a financial holding company that provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. With a market cap of $21 billion , the company provides consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and RF perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the regional banks industry. The company boasts a strong regional presence, diversified revenue streams, and improved efficiency. Its robust capital position enhanced digital capabilities, and diversified loan portfolio supports long-term growth. RF's experienced management, disciplined risk management, and customer-centric approach further solidify its competitive edge.

RF shares slipped 4% from their 52-week high of $23.47 , achieved on Aug. 30. Over the past three months, RF stock has gained 18.5% , outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 7.2% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of RF rose 16.3% on a YTD basis and climbed 30.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s YTD gains of 11.2% and 23.3% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, RF has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early June. It has been trading above its 50-day moving average since late June.

RF's strong capital position has been a key factor in its overall performance this year, providing the necessary resources to handle unforeseen losses effectively.

On Jul. 19, RF reported its Q2 results , and its shares closed up more than 1% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $0.52 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.49. The company’s revenue, net of interest expense, was $1.7 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.8 billion.

In the competitive arena of regional banks, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( PNC ) has taken the lead over RF, returning 17.4% on a YTD basis and 48.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on RF’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 25 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $23.93 suggests a potential upside of 6.2% from current price levels.

