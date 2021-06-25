Regions Financial Stock Fell 7% In The Last Week, What To Expect?

Regions Financial (NYSE: RF), a bank holding company which provides retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage, and other financial services, saw its stock fall by 6.7% to $20 over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 decreased 0.3% over the same period. Further, the company’s stock dropped 13% over the last twenty-one trading days, as compared to a 2% increase in the S&P500. On June 8th, RF announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire home improvement lender EnerBank USA for $960 million in an all-cash deal, which is expected to close in the fourth-quarter of FY2021. This is a main reason behind the recent stock movement.

Is RF stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a 71% chance of a rise in RF stock over the next month (twenty-one days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Regions Financial Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: RF -6.7%, vs. S&P500 -0.3%; Underperformed market

(5% event probability)

Regions Financial’s stock declined 6.7% over a five day trading period ending 6/22/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 0.3%

over a five day trading period ending 6/22/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 0.3% A change of -6.7% or more over five trading days has a 5% event probability, which has occurred 131 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Of these 131 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 70 occasions

This points to a 53% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Ten Days: RF -11%, vs. S&P500 0.2%; Underperformed market

(4% event probability)

Regions Financial’s stock declined 11% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.2%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 0.2% A change of -11% or more over ten trading days has a 4% event probability, which has occurred 104 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 104 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 49 occasions

This points to a 47% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Twenty-One Days: RF -13%, vs. S&P500 2%; Underperformed market

(6% event probability)

Regions Financial’s stock declined 13% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2% A change of -13% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 6% event probability, which has occurred 154 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 154 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 109 occasions

This points to a 71% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

