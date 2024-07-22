Regions Financial (RF) Tops Q2 Earnings, Provisions Decline (Revised)

Regions Financial Corporation’s RF second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. This compares unfavorably with earnings of 59 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

The results were adversely affected by a decline in net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. Nonetheless, a decrease in non-interest expenses and a fall in provisions offer some support. Also, RF’s strong capital position indicates its availability of adequate capital to use in order to deal with any unexpected losses.

Net income available to common shareholders was $477 million, down 14.2% year over year.

Revenues and Expenses Decline

Total quarterly revenues were $1.73 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76. However, the top line fell 11.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.

Quarterly NII was $1.2 billion, down 14% year over year. Also, the net interest margin declined 53 basis points to 3.51%.

Non-interest income decreased 5.4% year over year to $545 million. The decline was due to lower capital markets income and mortgage income.

Non-interest expenses fell 9.6% year over year to $1 billion. The decline was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and operational losses. Occupancy expenses also declined as the company continued to focus on reducing occupied square footage.

The efficiency ratio was 57.6% in the second quarter compared with 56.4% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in this ratio indicates lower profitability.

Loan Balances Decrease, Deposits Increases

As of Jun 30, 2024, total loans decreased 1.3% on a sequential basis to $97.28 billion. Nonetheless, total deposits were $126.9 billion, which increased nearly 1.1% from the previous quarter's level.

Credit Quality Deteriorates

Non-performing assets (excluding 90+ past due), as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties and non-performing loans held for sale, increased to 0.88% from the prior-year quarter’s 0.51%. Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale as a percentage of net loans, were 0.87%, up from 0.50% reported in the prior-year quarter. A provision for credit losses of $102 million was recorded in the quarter, down 13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net charge-offs, as a percentage of average loans, were 0.42% compared with 0.33% in the prior-year period.

Capital Ratios Improve

As of Jun 30, 2024, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio and the Tier 1 capital ratio were 10.4% and 11.7%, respectively, compared with 10.1% and 11.4% recorded in the year-earlier quarter.

Share Repurchase Update

In the reported quarter, Regions Financial repurchased nearly 4.5 million shares for a total value of $87 million.

Dividend Hike

Concurrently, Regions Financial announced a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share, marking an increase of 4% from the prior payout. The dividend will be paid out on Oct 1 to shareholders on record as of Sep 3, 2024.

Our Viewpoint

RF’s attractive core business and revenue-diversification strategies will likely yield stellar earnings in the upcoming period. Its robust capital planning process is intended to ensure the efficient use of capital to support lending activities, business growth opportunities, and offer suitable shareholder returns. However, a lack of diversification in the loan portfolio and elevated expenses are major concerns.

Regions Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Regions Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Regions Financial Corporation Quote

Currently, Regions Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Banks

WaFd, Inc.’s WAFD third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jun 30) adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. Also, the bottom line rose 4.1% sequentially.

WAFD’s results reflected a rise in NII and other income, which aided the top line. Also, higher loan balances and lower provisions were other positives. However, a rise in expenses and a slight decline in the deposit balance acted as spoilsports.

Hancock Whitney Corp.’s HWC second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.31 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19. However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with $1.35 per share registered in the year-ago quarter.

HWC’s results were aided by an increase in non-interest income. However, a decline in NII and higher expenses and provisions were the undermining factors.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on July 19, 2024, should no longer be relied upon.)

