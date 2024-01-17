Regions Financial (RF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.80, changing hands as low as $17.52 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.715 per share, with $24.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.86. The RF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

