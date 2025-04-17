Regions Financial (RF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Regions Financial (RF) reported $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.5% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 57.9% compared to the 59% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 57.9% compared to the 59% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.8% versus 10.8% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 10.8% versus 10.8% estimated by five analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $138.86 billion compared to the $138.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $138.86 billion compared to the $138.62 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Non-performing assets : $884 million versus $959.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $884 million versus $959.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $869 million compared to the $940.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $869 million compared to the $940.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Leverage Ratio : 9.8% versus 9.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.8% versus 9.9% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 12.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.1%.

: 12.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.1%. Total Non-Interest Income : $590 million versus $615.09 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $590 million versus $615.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $1.19 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.21 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of Regions Financial have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

