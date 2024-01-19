Regions Financial (RF) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Regions Financial (RF) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.5%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.8 billion, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on eight analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 65% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 65% compared to the 57.8% average estimate based on eight analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $136.99 billion versus $138.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $136.99 billion versus $138.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on six analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.2% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 10.2% compared to the 10.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $808 million compared to the $690.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $808 million compared to the $690.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Non-performing assets : $823 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $688.40 million.

: $823 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $688.40 million. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.5% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.5% compared to the 11.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%.

: 13.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%. Leverage Ratio : 9.7% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.7% compared to the 9.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $580 million compared to the $569.45 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $580 million compared to the $569.45 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Net Interest Income: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Regions Financial have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.