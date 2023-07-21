Regions Financial (RF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Regions Financial (RF) reported revenue of $1.96 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was -1.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 56.4% compared to the 53.66% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 56.4% compared to the 53.66% average estimate based on eight analysts. Net interest margin (FTE) : 4.04% versus 4.04% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 4.04% versus 4.04% estimated by eight analysts on average. Total interest-earning assets - Average balance : $138.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $137.35 billion.

: $138.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $137.35 billion. Net Charge-Offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.33% compared to the 0.34% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.33% compared to the 0.34% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $604.08 million.

: $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $604.08 million. Common equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.14%.

: 10.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.14%. Non-Accrual Loans : $493 million versus $602.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $493 million versus $602.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.53%.

: 11.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.53%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.1% compared to the 13.77% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 13.1% compared to the 13.77% average estimate based on two analysts. Leverage Ratio : 9.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.67%.

: 9.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.67%. Total Non-Interest Income : $576 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $564.26 million.

: $576 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $564.26 million. Net interest income (FTE): $1.39 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +18.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

