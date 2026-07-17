Regions Financial (RF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Regions Financial (RF) reported revenue of $1.91 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +6.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale : $669 million versus $792.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $669 million versus $792.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 58.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.7%.

: 58.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.7%. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans : 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.7% versus 3.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Non-performing assets : $688 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $807.89 million.

: $688 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $807.89 million. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $141.34 billion compared to the $141.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $141.34 billion compared to the $141.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio : 10.7% versus 10.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.7% versus 10.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 11.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.6%.

: 11.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.6%. Leverage Ratio : 9.7% versus 9.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 9.7% versus 9.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $630 million compared to the $656.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $630 million compared to the $656.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income: $1.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Regions Financial here>>>

Shares of Regions Financial have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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